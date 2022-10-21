ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives $122.16 Average Target Price from Analysts

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.81.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $121.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.