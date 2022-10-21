Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.30

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.30 and traded as high as $16.61. Consolidated Water shares last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 60,964 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CWCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Water in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $21.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

Insider Activity at Consolidated Water

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 3,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $56,457.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 300,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,945,834.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Water

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 72.5% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 18,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 91.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 20,180 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 31.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter worth about $2,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

