Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $8,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $28.64 on Friday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 92.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.19.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROAD shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Construction Partners to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Construction Partners from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Construction Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $1,422,760.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,684.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Construction Partners news, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $87,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,175.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $1,422,760.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,684.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,165. Insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

