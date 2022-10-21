Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €51.24 ($52.29) and last traded at €50.14 ($51.16). Approximately 390,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €50.08 ($51.10).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €55.12 and its 200-day moving average price is €63.00.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.