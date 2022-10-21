Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Lowered to C$2.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.80 to C$2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMMC. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.35 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining to a hold rating and set a C$2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$2.25 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$2.73.

Shares of TSE CMMC opened at C$1.75 on Monday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.23 and a 1 year high of C$4.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.09. The firm has a market cap of C$374.13 million and a P/E ratio of 12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.85, for a total transaction of C$926,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,899,745 shares in the company, valued at C$64,658,757.56. Insiders have sold a total of 1,250,000 shares of company stock worth $2,215,675 over the last quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

