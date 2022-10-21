Cornerstone Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

XBI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,319,479. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.57. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $134.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

