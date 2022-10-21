Cornerstone Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.05. The stock had a trading volume of 570 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,217. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

