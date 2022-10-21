Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Danaher by 13.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.72. The stock had a trading volume of 90,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.22. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.85.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

