Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 240,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 39,089 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 33,893 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 320.0% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 39,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 30,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $842,000.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TDVG traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.90. 16,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,120. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.01. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $35.52.

