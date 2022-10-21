Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $18.94 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 252,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,921 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $18,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 243.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSLC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.14. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,164. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.23. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $95.90.

