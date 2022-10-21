Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,881,000 after acquiring an additional 254,262 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,557,000 after acquiring an additional 239,441 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,635,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,104,000 after acquiring an additional 147,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,220,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,688,000 after acquiring an additional 95,431 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VTV traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.18. The company had a trading volume of 47,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,990. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.97.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.