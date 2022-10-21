Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 1,988 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 14.2% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 164.5% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.5% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,503,231. The company has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.65, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.02. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $144.73.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

