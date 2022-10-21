Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 339 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,758 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 1,348 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 528 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST stock traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $468.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $505.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $508.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

