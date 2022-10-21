Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 6,494 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,147 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,494 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $56,703.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,471,276. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.49.

Shares of META traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.48. The stock had a trading volume of 647,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,023,676. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.53 and a 12 month high of $353.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

