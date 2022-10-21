Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. CWM LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.82. The company had a trading volume of 46,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,357. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.46. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.07 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

