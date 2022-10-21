Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 998 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $468.13. 9,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $207.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $505.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.85.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

