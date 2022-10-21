Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Insider Purchases A$12,930.11 in Stock

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Rating) insider Alexander (Alex) White purchased 124,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,930.11 ($9,042.04).

Alexander (Alex) White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 11th, Alexander (Alex) White bought 1,255 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.19 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,493.45 ($1,044.37).

On Tuesday, October 4th, Alexander (Alex) White bought 5,000 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.19 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,950.00 ($4,160.84).

On Friday, September 9th, Alexander (Alex) White bought 221,942 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.18 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$262,779.33 ($183,761.77).

On Tuesday, September 6th, Alexander (Alex) White bought 74,610 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.25 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$93,262.50 ($65,218.53).

On Tuesday, August 30th, Alexander (Alex) White bought 700,000 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.25 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$875,000.00 ($611,888.11).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Coventry Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Coventry Group’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Coventry Group Ltd primarily distributes industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial fasteners, stainless steel fasteners, industrial hardware, construction fasteners, specialized fastener products and systems, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

