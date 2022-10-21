Cowen Lowers ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) to Market Perform

Cowen downgraded shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $23.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded ForgeRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial downgraded ForgeRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $23.25 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded ForgeRock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded ForgeRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.91.

Shares of NYSE:FORG opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.44.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.18 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at $3,932,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 327.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,567,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,845,000 after buying an additional 3,500,001 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

