Cowen Lowers KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) to Market Perform

Cowen cut shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $24.90 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $28.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen downgraded shares of KnowBe4 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.90 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of KnowBe4 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.50.

KnowBe4 Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KNBE opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 489.30, a P/E/G ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.19. KnowBe4 has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.34 million. KnowBe4 had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that KnowBe4 will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other KnowBe4 news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 198,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $4,337,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,719,515.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 377,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,241,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 198,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $4,337,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,719,515.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 337,210 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,776. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNBE. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in KnowBe4 by 4,368.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

