Cowen Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $195.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $214.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.35.

AMZN opened at $115.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.34. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

