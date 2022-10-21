CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CPI Aerostructures Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. CPI Aerostructures has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.82.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 37,045 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.