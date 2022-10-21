CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

CPI Card Group Stock Performance

Shares of CPI Card Group stock opened at $19.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.29. CPI Card Group has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $32.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.31 million during the quarter. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.75%.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

