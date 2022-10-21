Credit Suisse Group Boosts Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Price Target to €246.00

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from €242.00 ($246.94) to €246.00 ($251.02) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €260.00 ($265.31) to €255.00 ($260.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €290.00 ($295.92) to €278.00 ($283.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($280.61) to €265.00 ($270.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.29.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Price Performance

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.28. The company had a trading volume of 34,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,696. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.00. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 3.90%. Research analysts expect that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

