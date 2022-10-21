Credit Suisse Group Reiterates $110.00 Price Target for NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 target price on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.96.

NIKE Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $86.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $136.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.35.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.8% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.2% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

