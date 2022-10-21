Credit Suisse Group Trims Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Target Price to $67.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MDLZ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $56.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.05.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

