Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires 220 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 13,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $192.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.9 %

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HON stock opened at $177.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $228.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.99.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.