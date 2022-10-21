Crewe Advisors LLC Takes Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in American International Group by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 620,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,708,000 after buying an additional 193,097 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in American International Group by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 27,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Stock Down 1.7 %

AIG stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

