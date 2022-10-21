Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$3.50 target price on the stock.
Critical Elements Lithium Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRECF opened at $1.22 on Monday. Critical Elements Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16.
About Critical Elements Lithium
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Critical Elements Lithium (CRECF)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for Critical Elements Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Elements Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.