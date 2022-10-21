Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECFGet Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$3.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRECF opened at $1.22 on Monday. Critical Elements Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

