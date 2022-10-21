Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,505,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,864,000 after buying an additional 1,261,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,940,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,311,853,000 after buying an additional 231,430 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,859,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,728,000 after acquiring an additional 75,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,599,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,033,634,000 after acquiring an additional 118,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $126.80 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.36 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.84 and a 200 day moving average of $172.36.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $212.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.79.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

