Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at KeyCorp

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $177.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s current price.

CCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $212.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.79.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $126.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.36. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $124.36 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Crown Castle by 847.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

