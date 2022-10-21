Crypto International Price Hits $0.47 (CRI)

Crypto International (CRI) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. During the last week, Crypto International has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto International has a market cap of $2.84 billion and $257,828.00 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto International token can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00002486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto International Token Profile

Crypto International was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto International’s official website is cos-in.com. The official message board for Crypto International is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769.

Crypto International Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.48463674 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $223,289.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

