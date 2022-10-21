CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Shares Gap Down to $10.20

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.20, but opened at $9.68. CS Disco shares last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 356 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LAW. Jefferies Financial Group cut CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CS Disco from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen cut CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.77.

CS Disco Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $568.12 million, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The company had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $39,606.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 391,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,382.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 52,046 shares of company stock worth $1,496,018 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

