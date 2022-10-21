CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) Insider Buys A$73,981.89 in Stock

CSL Limited (ASX:CSLGet Rating) insider Megan Clark bought 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$274.01 ($191.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$73,981.89 ($51,735.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and CSL Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants.

