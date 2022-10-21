CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,934,814,000 after buying an additional 1,585,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CSX by 294.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,861,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,373,000 after purchasing an additional 940,869 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in CSX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,550,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $657,374,000 after purchasing an additional 499,263 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.46. The stock had a trading volume of 197,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,043,816. The firm has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.35.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Loop Capital upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

