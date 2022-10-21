CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03, RTT News reports. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CSX Stock Down 3.0 %

CSX traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.08. The company had a trading volume of 20,754,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,235,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.35. The company has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of CSX by 23.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in CSX by 133.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna cut shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.