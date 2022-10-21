CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03, RTT News reports. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.
CSX Stock Down 3.0 %
CSX traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.08. The company had a trading volume of 20,754,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,235,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.35. The company has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63.
CSX Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna cut shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.42.
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
