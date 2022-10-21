CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Trading Down 4.7%

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 233,331 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,146,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

CTIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts expect that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CTI BioPharma news, CFO David Kirske sold 139,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $846,038.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,323.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CTI BioPharma news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,210,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $44,128,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,414.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Kirske sold 139,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $846,038.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,615,599 shares of company stock worth $46,670,570 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

