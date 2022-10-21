CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Major Shareholder Acquires $32,178.30 in Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $32,178.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,644.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $33,240.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,990 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $31,501.70.

On Monday, October 10th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,990 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $31,581.30.

On Friday, October 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,600 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $25,456.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $31,880.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.41 per share, with a total value of $27,897.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $28,135.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $28,849.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $31,194.00.

CTO opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $340.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average of $39.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTO. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 414,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 282,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43,961 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 128,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 222.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 91,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 63,101 shares during the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I boosted their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price target on CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

