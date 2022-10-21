Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HLTH. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Cue Health to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cue Health to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Cue Health alerts:

Cue Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:HLTH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,654. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $500.75 million and a PE ratio of -11.13. Cue Health has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13. Cue Health had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.54 million. Analysts anticipate that Cue Health will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cue Health news, insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $88,524.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,950,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,114,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,825 shares of company stock valued at $595,823. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cue Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in Cue Health in the first quarter valued at about $57,927,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Cue Health in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cue Health during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cue Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Cue Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.