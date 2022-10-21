CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Price Down 13.4% This Week

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. CV SHOTS has a total market cap of $42.01 million and $458.00 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CV SHOTS token can now be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,248.53 or 0.27658007 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010802 BTC.

CV SHOTS Profile

CV SHOTS’s launch date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.01483674 USD and is down -4.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $295.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CV SHOTS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CV SHOTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

