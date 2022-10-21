CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.36% from the company’s previous close.
CVBF has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CVB Financial to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
CVB Financial Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average is $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.37. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $28.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVB Financial
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,296,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,021,000 after purchasing an additional 750,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in CVB Financial by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,666 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CVB Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,666,000 after purchasing an additional 72,475 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,648,000 after purchasing an additional 226,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.
CVB Financial Company Profile
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
