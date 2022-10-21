CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,166 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 128.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.40. 56,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,805,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $85.71 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.59 and its 200-day moving average is $97.66.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile



CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

