CX Institutional Boosts Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.07% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,893,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,116,000 after acquiring an additional 917,207 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,110,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 174,298.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 355,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,501,000 after acquiring an additional 355,568 shares during the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,470,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,454,000 after acquiring an additional 201,455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYR opened at $78.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.35. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

