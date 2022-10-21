CX Institutional Buys 1,604 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CX Institutional raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.80.

NYSE:MA opened at $296.28 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.29. The stock has a market cap of $286.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

