CX Institutional Has $1.68 Million Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

CX Institutional reduced its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000.

NASDAQ:IGF opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average of $47.66. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $52.15.

