CX Institutional Has $1.87 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $180.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.44 and a 200-day moving average of $194.78.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

