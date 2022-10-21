CX Institutional Invests $1.96 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $62.94 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.29.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.