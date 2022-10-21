CX Institutional Makes New $2.36 Million Investment in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13,575.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,919,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,593,000 after acquiring an additional 18,781,595 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $121,380,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,112,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,721 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,254,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,788,000 after acquiring an additional 838,321 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,060,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,890,000 after acquiring an additional 567,659 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $42.88 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.55 and a 52 week high of $64.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average of $49.13.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.