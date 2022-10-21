CX Institutional Purchases 11,439 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

CX Institutional raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,439 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 674,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,423,000 after purchasing an additional 299,574 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 242,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,082,000 after purchasing an additional 51,525 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 479,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,927 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG opened at $56.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average is $62.51. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.