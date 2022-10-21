CX Institutional Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 3,252.8% in the second quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,313 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 174,935 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 14.9% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Salesforce by 12.1% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,610 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 411,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $67,961,000 after buying an additional 13,165 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 619 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $110,101.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 932,807 shares in the company, valued at $165,918,381.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 619 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $110,101.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 932,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,918,381.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,131,361. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $157.50 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $137.59 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $157.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.67, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.35.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.45.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

