CX Institutional Sells 1,649 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CX Institutional lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,583 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Capital World Investors lifted its position in CVS Health by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,321,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,167,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,622,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.57.

NYSE CVS opened at $90.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $85.71 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $119.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

